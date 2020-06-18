Jurassic World: Dominion Star Bryce Dallas Howard Teases New Safety Measures To Continue Filming

Jurassic World: Dominion is taking a serious step ahead, because the extremely anticipated sequel is about to leap into two weeks of pre-production earlier than filming restarts in July at Pinewood Studios within the UK. Nonetheless, because of the persevering with international well being disaster, there will probably be quite a few security measures in place to make sure the well-being of the forged and crew. Now, franchise star Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about how issues will proceed below these new situations.