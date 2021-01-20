Jurassic World: Dominion will be the culmination of the franchise according to its director

The last episode in the Jurassic World trilogy was shot in an atypical 18 long months with a pandemic in between. Jurassic World: Dominion It will not only be the end of the “World” trilogy, but its director, Colin Trevorrow ensures that the entire saga will culminate.

The film, which will have another year to wait until it reaches theaters (Universal Pictures was in charge of sharing a new poster of the film with the release date), will have a special nuance as transmitted by Trevorrow to Entertainment Weekly:

“For me, it’s the culmination of a complete story. When you get to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it’s not clear if the plot was complete. But this trilogy doesn’t work that way. It’s a much more serialized story. What’s important to me is that when we see Dominion we feel that we have learned a lot about history from the first films and that everything comes together here. If the little ones are presented with the saga, now they will have six films ahead (I hope parents have the complete pack) and they’re going to feel like it’s a very long story. “

It will be on June 10, 2022 when the film finally hits theaters, due to the difficulties it has had to go through, although it would have originally arrived this summer.

Source: Comicbook