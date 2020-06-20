Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Recalls Reading The ‘Exhilarating’ Script For The First Time

We don’t know the way a lot of the movie has already been shot. Bryce Dallas Howard was on set for Jurassic World: Dominion when manufacturing was shut down again in March, and Colin Trevorrow shared an attractive glimpse of the movie again in April when he revealed what it’s wish to work on the movie from residence. What is clear is that everybody is happy to get again to work after they’re in a position to – Sam Neill just lately mentioned he’ll be prepared to point out up on set as quickly as they name him.