Jurassic World: Dominion’s Jeff Goldblum Reveals Safety Precautions Taken To Resume Filming

Jurassic World: Dominion first shut down manufacturing in mid-March because the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to unfold. Director Colin Trevorrow made one of the best of his time in quarantine, enhancing the footage they’d already compiled, whereas the solid and crew waited eagerly for the day they may get again to work. Now, manufacturing has lastly resumed and, although it needs to be a bit of bit nerve wracking for these concerned, it appears as if the solid of the movie has been notified in regards to the security measures that will probably be in place.