Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Breaks Silence On Filming Delay

Instantly, right here we’re. We now have been cryogenically frozen, and Jurassic World: Dominion is on maintain. Bugs in amber. And like nearly each actor on the earth proper now, I’m not working. Dammit. However we’ll return. We’ll. And what pleasure it will likely be to be again on a set, doing what I really like greatest, with simply the sort of individuals I really like: different actors and all of the outstanding individuals it takes to make a film. That uncommon privilege. And to place issues into perspective – there are a lot of many worse issues than a suspended film.