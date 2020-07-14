Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Teases The Sequel’s Scares

There are few film franchises fairly as iconic as Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg pushed filmmaking boundaries along with his authentic 1993 film, and the property was given new life due to the Jurassic World franchise. The generations of followers are wanting to see the present trilogy wrap up with Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion, which is able to reunite the brand new solid with the trio of OG stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. The latter actor has been open about his pleasure for the upcoming blockbuster, and now Naill is teasing the assorted scares that may come all through the course of its runtime.