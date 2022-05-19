Jurassic World Evolution 2 dinosaurs arrive by surprise on Xbox Game Pass

The Microsoft service account has announced the addition of the Frontier management game.

Good news for Xbox Game Pass users. The official account of Microsoft’s subscription service has announced by surprise the addition of a new game to the library: Jurassic World Evolution 2, the management and strategy title based on the film franchise.

The game is available from todayIn this way, members of the service will be able to enjoy it at no additional cost starting today may 17th, an ideal moment in order to increase the desire for the premiere of the third part of the trilogy in theaters next month. Since November, the title is also available to buy on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Jurassic World Evolution is powered by Frontier Developments and offers players the ability to build their own dinosaur park. With more than 75 different species and the possibility of create new creatureswe will have to manage the business and take care of possible dangers.

To learn more about him, we recommend you take a look at the analysis of Jurassic World Evolution 2 made by our colleague Alberto Pastor at 3DJuegos. Title keep getting content periodically, with different paid DLCs that add new species of dinosaurs, including aquatic or flying creatures.

