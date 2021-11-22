Jurassic World Evolution 2 doesn’t have a good debut on PC, but the authors think it’s just a bump

Frontier Developments has lowered its estimates for the end of the fiscal year due to sales of the game on PC.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the perfect game for all those people who love management in video games and dinosaurs in movies. But, despite the fact that the different trailers of this installment drew the attention of the community, it seems that the commercial performance of the same not entirely satisfactory. Or, at least, as Frontier Developments expresses it in an update for its investors, as it turns out that the version of the title on PC has not reached the planned objectives.

Sales of the game after its release have been less than expected on PCFrontier Developments“Preorders for Jurassic World Evolution 2 were encouraging, with units on each platform comparable to the levels achieved with Jurassic World Evolution in the run-up to its June 2018 release. However, sales of the game after its release have been less than expected on PC“, explains the developer in the statement.

We believe this is a short-term effect due to a fuller launch window than expected.Frontier DevelopmentsHowever, Frontier Developments has found a reason why this phenomenon has occurred, since the console versions have not surprised with their sales levels: “We think this is potentially a short-term effect by a launch window fuller than expected, with several highly anticipated titles premiering in the same window. “In this regard, it should be remembered that Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released The same day that Forza Horizon 5 and Football Manager 2022, while GTA: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and Skyrim: Anniversary Edition were released a couple of days later.

Therefore, Frontier Developments has decided to change its estimates for the end of the fiscal year, which ends in March 2022. While last September they expected to achieve total profits of 130-150 million pounds, they now think that those figures will be should reduce to 100-130 million. Therefore, although they consider that the commercial performance of Jurassic World Evolution 2 on PC is a bache, are already preparing for the results of the end of the fiscal year.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 has improved a lot compared to the first installment of the franchise, because now we can create really big dinosaur parks and we can even hire scientists that, according to their moods, can have great relevance in the prosperity of the enclosure. Of course, this game has been able to maintain a conservative essence and, at the same time, improve in many aspects seen in the first title, something you can read in our analysis of Jurassic World Evolution 2.

