Jurassic World Evolution 2 presents its first DLC, which takes us on a trip to the Cretaceous with new dinosaurs

Frontier publishes Early Cretaceous on December 9, a paid content that will come along with a free update.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 3 December 2021, 13:19 13 comments

Jurassic World Evolution 2 He has been with us for less than a month, but in Frontier Developments they are very clear about their path with the game. This second part has not had a good debut on PC, with lower sales figures than expected, but, despite this, its developers have already fixed the new content that will come in the coming weeks.

Early Cretaceous It is the first DLC to have the title. This is a paid pack for users who want to expand their gaming experience, and it will take us on a trip to the Cretaceous, with content and a lineup of protagonists: four new dinosaurs more with very different profiles.

Two terrestrial dinosaurs, one marine and one flyingThe first is the Kronosaurus, a marine reptile that stars in the video that you can see below these lines. In the coming days we will have previews of the rest of the chosen ones, two land animals, Minmi and Wuerhosaurus, and a terrifying flying creature, under the name of Dsungaripterus.

This Early Cretaceous DLC goes on sale next December 9 At a price of 7,99 euros, although the paid content will arrive with a great free update that they have detailed in the official forums. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and in 3DJuegos we have already been able to analyze it, highlighting that it is a conservative management title compared to the first installment, but always entertaining with an ideal proposal for fans of dinosaurs.

More about: Jurassic World Evolution 2, DLC, Frontier Developments and Update.