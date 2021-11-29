Jurassic World Evolution 2 presents the most unexpected duel: Scrat from Ice Age against the dinosaurs

This popular cinematic squirrel enters the Frontier game with other characters thanks to a mod.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 29 November 2021

Jurassic World Evolution 2, the new installment of the amusement park management video game with cloned dinosaurs from Frontier Development which has already been the recipient of several mods. The last and most curious allows to replace several creatures by Scrat and other characters from the mythical saga of animated films of Ice Age, from the extinct Blue Sky Studios.

If in Jurassic World Evolution 2 we can see dinosaurs extinct millions of years ago, why not see creatures that left Earth only several thousand years ago? Or so the creators of this must have thought Ice Age Replacer Pack, which incorporates the mammoth Manny, the saber-toothed tiger Diego, the sloth Sid as well as the aforementioned Scrat to the management title with its installation, replacing the nasutoceratops, the chungkingosaurus, the homalocephale and the compsognathus respectively.

Obviously, like the rest of the creatures, players will be able to see Scrat and company devour the most neglected humans in the amusement park, as well as themselves being eaten by other carnivorous dinosaurs larger than themselves. A perfect and cinematic addition that comes to complement the presence of snowy maps in Jurassic World Evolution 2 where we can create our parks.

Ice Age is a franchise owned by 20th Century Studios produced by Blue Sky Studios that had up to five movies on the big screen, and other television specials. If you want to know more about Jurassic World Evolution 2 you can read the analysis of the colleague Alberto Pastor who said like this in his conclusions: Jurassic World Evolution 2 knows how to entertain regardless of whether or not you are a veteran of the genre.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 has not had a good premiere on PC, although its creators are confident that they can reverse the situation, and mods like this may help you.

