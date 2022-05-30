Jurassic World Evolution 2 will accompany the premiere of the new film with the expansion Dominion Biosyn

Frontier Developments’ strategy and management game will host Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler.

At the end of last year, Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released, the strategy and park management title with the official license of the Jurassic Park franchise, with more than 75 species of dinosaurs and the aquatic and flying ones as a great novelty. Now, Frontier Developments has surprised us with the arrival of a great content pack through the Dominion Biosyn expansion.

If you are a fan of dinosaurs and Steven Spielberg’s film saga, surely you have June 10 marked on your calendar, this is the date of the premiere of the new film in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, and the meeting of two generations of characters separated by nearly three decades.

The Dr. Alan Grant y la Dra. Ellie Sattler They face the prehistoric animals in the movie theaters again, but they will also come to the video game thanks to this new expansion. Dominion Biosyn debuts on next June 14 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One with a price of 19,99 euros. The expansion will offer us a new campaign where we will have to build a new research complex.

Dominion Biosyn will be available on June 14 on PC and consolesAmong the new functions, we will be able to dig in the amber mines and unearth rare genomes, creating feathered species that until now we had not seen in any game of the saga. The campaign comes along with many new features, such as invisible fences or rapid transportation systems for staff. Dominion Biosyn will arrive accompanied by a free upgrade with new features and mechanics, as well as bug fixes and quality of life adjustments, which Frontier Developments has detailed in their patch notes.

Of course, the expansion will bring new dinosaurs to our park, such as the Pyroraptor, the Therizinosaurus, the Dimetrodon, or the Quetzalcoatlus, as well as new variants and aspects for other species and a new level of chaos theory based on the events of the movie Jurassic World Dominion. If you haven’t played the latest installment of the dinosaur park franchise yet, remember that at 3DGames you have our review of Jurassic World Evolution 2 available.

