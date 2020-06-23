‘Jurassic World’s’ Colin Trevorrow to Direct ‘Atlantis’ for Universal – Variety

In right this moment’s movie information roundup, three initiatives — “The Culling,” “Atlantis” and “A Savannah Haunting” — are unveiled; “Transhood” wins the Viewers Award at AFI Docs; the WGA East pronounces 15 candidates; and the Visible Results Society honors 5 members.

PROJECT LAUNCHES

Universal Footage is growing the thriller “Atlantis with “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow and his Metronome Movie Co. with Trevorrow directing and producing.

The challenge relies on a narrative concerning the legendary metropolis of Atlantis by Trevorrow and Matt Charman. Dante Harper, who wrote the unique spec script that turned Tom Cruise’s “Fringe of Tomorrow,” will write the script for “Atlantis.”

Metronome and Universal are additionally collaborating on “Area Opera,” a musical with producer Marc Platt primarily based on Catherynne Valente’s guide.

Treverrow’s directing credit embody “Security Not Assured,” “The E-book of Henry” and the upcoming “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

****

Lionsgate has purchased Stephen Herman’s horror script “The Culling” with “Shazam” helmer David F. Sandberg connected to direct.

“The Culling” facilities on a troubled priest confining himself to a distant cabin in the course of the woods the place he makes an attempt to make a final stand in opposition to the demon that terrorized his household when he was a toddler. Sandberg and Lotta Losten will produce by way of their newly fashioned Mångata manufacturing banner, alongside Good Concern Content material. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will produce for Good Concern with the corporate’s Scott Stoops to govt produce.

Lionsgate’s Aaron Janus is overseeing the challenge together with Aaron Edmonds. Sandberg’s different directing credit embody “Lights Out” and “Annabelle: Creation.”

Sandberg is represented by CAA, Gotham Group and lawyer Jeff Hynick of Jackoway Austen. Herman is represented by Good Concern and lawyer Marios Rush. Robert Melnik negotiated the offers for Lionsgate. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

****

Actor/filmmaker William Mark McCullough has introduced he’ll direct “A Savannah Haunting” at a reputed haunted home in Savannah, Ga.

McCullough will co-produce the pic together with his Fort Argyle Movies co-founder, Alexis Nelson, marking their fourth challenge collectively following the comedy “Doublewide Blues” and the psychological thrillers, “Each Breath” and “Play Time.”

Additionally on-board as producers are Matthew Imes, Christina DeRosa, Guido Grimaldi of D.I.G. Leisure and govt producers Ken Hannigan and Chris Feeney.

“A Savannah Haunting” facilities round a household who strikes to Savannah to escape the reminiscence of their younger daughter’s tragic drowning. As soon as of their new dwelling, the mom begins to expertise chilling phenomena that lead her to consider she is being haunted by her lifeless daughter.

PRIZE WINNERS

The American Movie Institute has offered the Viewers Award for Greatest Function to Sharon Liese’s “Transhood” for the AFI Docs competition.

“Transhood” was shot over 5 years following the lives of 4 kids discovering their particular trans experiences alongside their households. It reveals every of the youngsters and their dad and mom navigating the day-to-day challenges of their dwelling lives and their lives out on the planet.

The Viewers Award for Greatest Brief went to “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible,” directed by Kristen Lappas and Tom Rinaldi. The Grand Jury Prize for Brief Movies went to “Abortion Helpline: This Is Lisa,” directed by Barbara Attie, Janet Goldwater and Mike Attie. The 18th version of AFI Docs offered 58 movies from 11 international locations.

ELECTION

The Writers Guild of America East has introduced 15 candidates for 10 expiring council seats with on-line voting starting on Aug. 27.

The 12 candidates for the seven open Freelance seats are Christopher Kyle, Erica Saleh, Kyle Bradstreet, Gina Gionfriddo, Jason Kim, Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, Kaitlin Fontana, former WGA East President Michael Winship, Michael Rauch, A.M. Houses, Monica Lee Bellais, and Benjamin Rosenblum. Kyle, Bradstreet, Cullen, Fontana, Winship, Houses and Bellais are incumbents.

The three candidates for the employees seats are incumbents Kelly Stout, Gail Lee and Ashley Feinberg.

VES HONORS

The Visible Results Society has named trade govt Ray Scalice as recipient of the 2020 VES Founders Award.

The VES has additionally given lifetime membership to visible results producer Debbie Denise, professor and FMX founder Thomas Haegele, visible results supervisor Richard Hollander, and VES and mannequin store supervisor-special results artist Eugene P. Rizzardi, Jr.

Scalice has serviced for greater than 40 years in govt administration positions with Lucasfilm Ltd, Industrial Gentle & Magic, Walt Disney Firm and Pacific Title Digital. Presently, Scalice holds the place of normal supervisor/govt producer for Pixel Magic. Scalice began his profession at Disney in 1976.