Jurgen Klopp’s alarming warning to Barcelona, ​​after mortgaging his future to strengthen himself in the transfer market

Klopp spoke about Barcelona’s financial strategies (AP)

The end of one of the busiest transfer periods for the FC Barcelonawhich with the aim of returning the club to the top of Europe went on the market to be reinforced with big names like that of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha or Jules Kounde, among others.

However, for this, the leadership presided over by Joan Laporta had to carry out an economic strategy to obtain money instantly in the midst of the financial crisis that it is going through. It was then that the “levers” of the machinery were activatedwith which, in a few words, they ended up mortgaging part of the entity’s future income.

After changing the name of its stadium to Spotify Camp Nou, giving up the 25% of television rights and the 49% of Barça Studios, the club received just over 700 million euros, however, for Jurgen Klopp This measure can be very dangerous over time.

Barcelona added new quality reinforcements to the squad (AFP)

“I don’t understand it for different reasons”, It was the first thing that the German coach assured in dialogue with the magazine Kicker when asked about Barcelona’s work in this transfer market, in which he disbursed 158 million euros, being one of the European clubs that invested the most.

“If you tell me I don’t have money, I don’t spend anything anymore. With my credit card it happened to me twice, luckily that was a few years ago. I’m looking at this as a football fan, I don’t get it,” he added.

At the same time, he compared the situation that Barcelona is going through with that of his former club and issued a warning: “The only club I know that once sold the stadium and other rights in advance was the Borussia Dortmund. Aki Watzke had to arrive at the last second and save everything. And I don’t know if there is an Aki Watzke in Barcelona”.

Watzke is the CEO of Borussia Dortmund since 2005 (Getty)

Hans-Joachim Watzke, better known as Aki Watzke, is today the CEO of the BVBa position to which he was forced to ascend in 2005 with a restructuring plan for the club after some bad financial decisions who came close to burying the negriamarillos bankrupt after rising to glory in the late ’90s.

The then treasurer of the entity took the reins and, with a series of measures (including changing the name of the stadium to Signal Iduna Park), the leader managed to reverse the situation. Unlike what Barcelona is doing, the 63-year-old businessman chose to bet on young people and do without big signings to return the club to the elite of continental football.

Until now, Xavi Hernández has five reinforcements so far in the transfer market and the arrival of a sixth is not ruled out. The main candidate, with 15 days to go, is the Spanish right-back Marcos Alonso.

KEEP READING

The harsh criticism of a former Real Madrid figure to Barcelona: “This is a mafia and they have to be punished”

The 200 million that Barcelona invested to rearm the team in the first year of the post-Messi era: the unprecedented strategy that it applied

The sacrificed decision that Piqué made to be able to stay in Barcelona, ​​in the midst of the scandalous separation from Shakira