Jurnee Smollett, Misha Green Want to Team Up for a Black Canary Show

“Lovecraft Nation” marks the second time Jurnee Smollett and creator Misha Green have labored collectively, extending their artistic relationship from two seasons on WGN’s historic drama “Underground” to HBO’s buzzy horror sequence, primarily based on the novel of the identical identify by Matt Ruff. The present is government produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams.

Nevertheless it’s the potential of a third collaboration that has comedian followers buzzing: may Smollett reprise her function as Black Canary in DC Movies’ “Birds of Prey” in a Green-helmed undertaking?

Smollett laughs, saying these conversations are above her pay grade. “It’s no secret how a lot I really like Black Canary. It’s a dream, character and was a dream to play her,” she tells Selection. “If [the] dynamics fell in the suitable manner, I’d completely do it in a heartbeat, and Lord is aware of, I observe Misha wherever she leads me.”

Green provides that Smollett nabbing the function within the 2020 DC Universe actioner felt like destiny: The 2 would play one another within the DCEU combating online game “Injustice 2,” with Green selecting to play as Black Canary.

“And I simply would simply do the ‘canary scream’ to win on a regular basis, which might frustrate [Jurnee],” Green remembers. “So, it was like, ‘It’s sort of kismet and humorous that you simply’re now Black Canary as a result of I used to be utilizing that character to beat you with this sport.’”

As for a serialized undertaking centered on the chanteuse/anti-hero, Green says she would do it in a heartbeat, if the chance had been to current itself (Selection reported final fall that The CW had been creating spinoff of “Arrow” centered on the Canaries crime-fighting group, starring Juliana Harkavy within the Dinah Drake/Black Canary function).

“I imply, you possibly can’t assist however think about it a little bit… like, ‘What would I do with a Black Canary present?’” she says. “It’d be thrilling, I do know that.”

If “Lovecraft Nation” is any proof, Green is aware of how to execute on that promise. The 10-episode sequence facilities on Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), a Korean Warfare veteran with a love for sci-fi creator H.P. Lovecraft, who ventures throughout the 1950s Jim Crow South in quest of his father (Michael Kenneth Williams). Together with his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) and good friend Letitia “Leti” Lewis (Smollett) in tow, Atticus encounters horrors each supernatural and man-made; with regards to the latter, the risk is, particularly, white supremacy.

Majors says grappling with problems with white supremacy, systemic racism and xenophobia by means of the sci-fi/horror style permits viewers an entrypoint into partaking with these subjects extra readily.

“Style takes all these concepts and places all of them beneath the identical filter, proper? [It] permits extra folks to take it in and you then take subjects that really feel so binary, as systemic racism, and you place it by means of that filter and it permits everyone to see it from their perspective,” he says.

And with historic context to boot. In “Lovecraft Nation’s” first episode, Atticus, Leti and George are topic to racist segregation-era “sunset city” legal guidelines that prohibited Black Individuals from being in sure majority white municipalities by sunset — solely to encounter Lovecraftian vampires thereafter.

“I believe the style, at its greatest, is when there’s a metaphor. It’s a metaphor on high of the factor, the actual factor you’re exploring. So, even in episode one, this concept of sunset cities and you’ll’t be Black after darkish… That’s the real-life horror. What’s our metaphor on high of that? Oh, vampires,” says Green. “And the monsters present up and also you’re virtually relieved as a result of the human monsters are even worse than the actual, precise monsters are.”

Smollett provides that the subject material feels significantly related now, within the context of worldwide protests in opposition to systemic racism (impressed by the Black Lives Matter motion), of which Hollywood is not any exception.

“it undoubtedly feels that ‘Lovecraft Nation’ is deconstructing this traditional style and reimagining it in a very daring and audacious manner,” she says, “and centering Black voices in a style that we’ve been shut out from for so lengthy.”

“Lovecraft Nation” premieres on HBO on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Watch the total interview with Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and Misha Green from “Lovecraft Nation” above.