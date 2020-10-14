Jussie Smollett Set for Directorial Debut With ‘B-Boy Blues’

Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett will probably be making his directorial debut with a movie adaptation of “B-Boy Blues,” James Earl Hardy’s 1994 novel, Selection has confirmed. The movie will probably be produced by means of Smollett’s SuperMassive Films.

The movie will begin manufacturing on Oct. 17 and is financed by SuperMassive and Tom Wilson, a Cleveland-based investor who funds impartial, LGBTQ+ and BIPOC movies. Smollett is a producer, together with writer Hardy, Frank Gatson, Sampson McCormick and Madia Hill Scott.

“B-Boy Blues,” a staple story throughout the LGBTQ+ group, follows the connection of 27-year-old journalist Mitchell Crawford and 21-year-old bicycle messenger Raheim Rivers, who meet at a homosexual bar in Greenwich Village in the course of the summer season of 1993. Rivers is called a “B-boy” or “banjee boy,” which is a time period that originated in ballroom tradition to explain somebody with a tricky exterior. Nonetheless, as Crawford will get to know Rivers, he discovers that although he’s a loving father to his 5-year-old son, he has a historical past of violence.

Smollett is finest recognized for his function as Jamal Lyon on Fox’s “Empire,” for which he received a NAACP Picture award for finest supporting actor. Although “B-Boy Blues” will probably be Smollett’s first time directing a full-length function, he did direct two episodes of “Empire,” titled “What Is Achieved” and “Truthful Phrases.”

Controversy has adopted Smollett after he reported an alleged hate crime in Chicago in Jan. 2019, the validity of which was later questioned by the Chicago Police. The authorized matter continues right now, with a number of lawsuits ongoing. Final month, Smollett filed but once more for the costs to be dropped towards him.

Smollett is represented by UTA. Deadline was first to report the information.