Just 24 hours after firing Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds announced his replacement

The Leeds United he wasted no time in making decisions. Saturday lost 4-0 to Tottenham in the Premier League. On Sunday fired Marcelo Bielsa after three and a half seasons at the head of the squad (and having achieved promotion to the elite after 16 years on the rocks). AND this Monday he announced his replacement: it is Jesse Marschformer American soccer player and coach, 48 years old and last step at RB Leipzig, a cast from which he separated in December.

the new DT signed until June 2025 and will make his presentation this Saturday on the occasion of the match against Leicester. A former midfielder for the United States national team, he wore the jerseys of several MLS teams, such as DC United, Chicago Fire and Chivas USA. After ending his career as a soccer player, he ventured into technical management with the Montreal Impact and New York Red Bulls diver. His good performances led him to be summoned as assistant to Ralf Rangnick (today at Manchester United) at RB Leipzig, to later become head coach at RB Salzburg. His last incursion, it was said, was in the aforementioned Leipzig, but as chief counselor.

“We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us through this new chapter. He is someone we identified several years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe that his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well. We have a long term plan and we strongly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level”, praised him Victor Ortafootball director of the institution.

It was the last stretch of the campaign that precipitated Bielsa’s departure from Leeds, who ranks 16th. placed in the standings with 23 units, is located two points from the relegation zone, lost half of the games played (13 of 26) and is the team with the most goals in the tournament (60).

El Loco accumulated 6 commitments without wins, given that the last joy was recorded on January 16 when the white cast won 3-2 against West Ham. There were 5 defeats in the last 6 presentations: Newcastle (0-1), Aston Villa (3-3), Everton (0-3), Manchester United (2-4), Liverpool (0-6) and Tottenham (0- 4).

Even so, the departure of the 66-year-old veteran coach from Rosario was taken with pain by his managers, who dedicated several heartfelt messages to him on social networks. “Thanks to the man who changed everything for everyone“, wrote Patrick Bamford. “Thank you Marcelo for everything you did for me. You saw in me what I had never seen. You helped me grow as a player but more importantly, as a person. I wish you the best in the next chapter. Come on Leeds, fuck“, put Kalvin Phillips.

And even great protagonists of the Premier, like Pep Guardiola, lamented the decision of their dismissal. “Unfortunately the coaches analyze themselves for their results and the last ones had not been very good. But his last three seasons at Leeds have been spectacular to watch and I wish him well in the future. I feel very sorry for him. His legacy will remain forever in the city of Leeds and in the team”, said the driver of Manchester City.

