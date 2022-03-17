Just Cause and Mad Max veterans create a new studio already working on their first IP

Elemental Games counts the founding partners of Avalanche Studios among its main members.

time changes in Avalanche Studios. As confirmed, several veterans of the company responsible for Just Cause have left to settle in Elemental Gamesa development team without creative limitations by external investors that will seek keep evolving open world games.

“Our ambition is to bring together the best of triple-A and independent development, by having a team with extensive experience in great successes, but driven by its vocation and with total creative and financial independence,” they highlight in a press release.

Thus, Elemental Games seeks to use all the knowledge obtained in the development of titles such as the Just Cause series, Mad Max, Rage 2 and other Avalanche games to try to “advance in areas such as gender stereotypes and the romanticization of violence” . Later, specifically during the GDC from March 21 to 25, they will give more details, although we already know that they are working on a new IP.

Elemental Games is founded by up to 10 Avalanche developers, although some have been working in prominent positions at other companies such as DICE, Epic Games and Ubisoft, with credits in video games such as Battlefield 1. Among them are two founding partners of Avalanche, Linus and Viktor Blomberg.

Avalanche Studios is one of the most prolific companies on the market and counts among its future projects Contraband, a cooperative smuggler’s paradise that will arrive at a date to be determined exclusively for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass. A few days ago, there was also speculation about the development of a new Mad Max.

