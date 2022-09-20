Just Dance 2023 makes the biggest change in its history, and this is what we can expect from the game

Just Dance wants to reinvent itself and offer the most groundbreaking installment in the series. It was necessary, but what does it bring? First of all, a strong facelift, and secondly, a powerful online for us to dance in company. It will be enough?

We usually associate Ubisoft with brands like Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell or Rayman, but we must not forget that one of its most profitable licenses It’s Just Dance, with nearly 80 million games sold to date… absolutely crazy. It has managed until recently that its new installments continued to appear on Wii, which explains the passion for this dance phenomenon. And of course, the party could not stop, in this case with a new installment that arrives with many new features.

Just Dance 2023 Edition brings as the most important novelty the online multiplayer for all game content. Up to 6 simultaneous players are allowed, with the possibility of forming groups online (cross-play included), something that, according to what the developers have told us, was one of the aspects most demanded by users for a long time: “We have had this feature on the radar and we wanted to launch it this year, so we are really excited to offer a new way of dancing together thanks to the possibility of creating these groups online”. Claire Bourgne (Senior Producer) told us in an interview that they are looking forward to seeing how users receive this addition, also to see how it can evolve in the future. It is important, because surely the Just Dance franchise will evolve towards a greater use of online.

Just Dance wants to reinvent itself

The commitment to a more connected environment is represented in the interface itself, which has been completely renewed. Menus now offer more intuitive navigation, with a recommendation system that studies our preferences to facilitate dance choices. Among other things, the game makes a selection of the songs that we might like, putting them in playlists so that we only have to press a button and start dancing. Easier, more immediate: “Just Dance 2023 Edition studies the behavior of users while playing to adapt the content to their personal tastes. This means that players will spend less time searching for songs and more time dancing.”

Another of the most significant introductions, but on which we will have to delve deeper because we still do not have more data, is the emphasis on the narrative content. According to Ubisoft, the idea is that we can follow a series of immersive stories in a set of visual and musical universes, thus giving the game greater depth.

All this is accompanied by a new artistic direction, which respects the unique aura of this series, but now with a greater emphasis on creating amazing game environments: “We are always looking for new ways to bring our characters and worlds to life. This time we have added more detail to facial expressions and body of the dancers, so that users can better connect with their emotions and personalities”. This is what Claire Bourgne told us, adding that it is a central aspect in the Just Dance experience, which has brought a series of challenges during development, due to the fact that the graphics engine has been changed.

Players will spend less time searching for songs and more time dancingAt this time, the developers told us that they don’t have any news about motion detection improvements, but they do have news about other aspects of the gameplay. Specifically, we know that the progression is going to receive something new. The most significant is that we will earn points with each dance, and we can invest them in unlock rewards. One of them, for example, consists of customizing the Dance Cards, modifying some aspects such as the avatar, the background or the alias. We will also receive emoticons with which to communicate with the rest of the players while we dance online, which is not bad at all.

In total, Just Dance 2023 Edition will incorporate 40 new songs as a starting point, to which are added the hundreds of themes available in the Just Dance Unlimited subscription service. In addition, regular and free updates with new modes, more songs and theme seasons will be proposed. It will be enough? Will the changes introduced really differentiate this installment? We’ll check when the video game appears next November 22th on PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch (it will also come to Stadia later).