Just Dance 2023 wants us to dance to the rhythm of the music: release date and new songs

The game will have unprecedented features to date such as online multiplayer

The Ubisoft Forward event is leaving us with big announcements about very popular series, but when it comes to moving to the rhythm of the music, the French company already has its favorite saga. It turns out that Just Dance 2023 already has release date and has features not yet seen in the franchise.

Just Dance 2023 will hit the market on November 22 and will feature up to 40 new songsJust Dance 2023 will hit the market next November 22th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and later on Stadia. The title will have new songs and with free content updates continuously on which we will enjoy new game modesor, theme songs and seasons.

As for the most outstanding features of Just Dance 2023, we begin by commenting on the online multiplayer that for the first time the saga is going to have. We will be able to enjoy an artistic direction and redesigned game interface thanks to a new look and more intuitive menus.

Another of the most demanded functions is the improved recommendation system in which players will now be able to receive personalized playlists and songs adapted to the user’s taste. A progression and rewards system will also be available that will allow you to earn points for each dance filled. The purpose of this score is unlock new rewards to create modify your avatar, background, identifier and alias.

New songs from Just Dance 2023

Physical – Dua Lipa



– Dua Lipa If You Wanna Party – The Just Dancers



– The Just Dancers Rather Be – Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne



– Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max



– Ava Max Stay – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber



– The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars



– Bruno Mars Love Me Land – Zara Larsson



– Zara Larsson Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake



– Justin Timberlake More – K/DA Ft. Madison Beer



These songs are just a small list of the 40 new ones there are. As a note, the Just Dance Controller application will turn your phone into a controller with which up to 6 players they can dance without having other types of accessories. Last year we also had delivery of this saga, if you want to read it we encourage you to go through the analysis of Just Dance 2022, carried out by Toni Piedrabuena.