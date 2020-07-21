Just For Laughs Announces First-Ever Virtual Festival

Just For Laughs Group might be going totally digital for the primary time since its 1983 inception.

The annual comedy pageant, held in Montreal, will forego its typical crowds for a web based venue in response to the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Retaining with its unique postponed dates, the pageant will welcome on-line audiences Oct. 9 and 10. Selection will current its annual 10 Comics to Watch, a convention since 2000, as a digital panel.

“Regardless of all of the adjustments our trade has been going by way of, crucial factor for us is to fulfill our festival-goers,” mentioned Just For Laughs Group President and CEO Charles Décarie in a press launch. “We’re sparing no effort to current one of the best pageant attainable, whereas respecting the well being measures which might be in pressure.”

The web portal it will likely be hosted on is supposed to imitate the normal pageant expertise, giving customers entry to a 123 of free choices to have interaction in. ComedyPRO, JFL42 and ComedyCon will provide comedy programming throughout the occasion. Invoice Burr, The Ethnic Present and The Nasty Present, which had been all initially slated for 2020, have been rescheduled to be a part of the pageant’s 2021 operation.

Just For Laughs hopes to incorporate interactive parts to the online-only iteration of the pageant, together with conversations, panels and numerous performances to have interaction its viewers.

“Greater than ever, we need to preserve our place as an trade chief by creating revolutionary comedy occasions that permit our artists to work and to make the highest-quality comedy out there to the general public,” Décarie mentioned.

Alongside the Montreal-based occasion, its French sister pageant, Juste pour rire, will run Sept. 29 to Oct. 10. The hybrid pageant will embrace free and paid content material, each on-line and onstage, together with dwell theater performances, offered Quebec’s well being pointers permit it.

“After presenting the HAHAHA digital pageant again in Could, we actually listened to all of the suggestions we obtained from our followers, and we’re assured we are going to current a hybrid pageant that can go even additional towards pleasing the general public and satisfying expectations,” mentioned Vice President of Juste pour rire, Patrick Rozon, in an announcement.

Additional programming particulars for the festivals might be out there nearer to the occasions’ launch dates.