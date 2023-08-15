Just Hours After Joe Manganiello Was Seen Without His Wedding Ring, Sofa Vergara Went On A GNO:

Alexa, play the Fifth Harmony song “Miss Movin’ On”! Sofa Vergara and her friends just went out for a girls’ night. She took a picture at dinner and shared it to Instagram. She looked beautiful within a baby blue bodycon dress. As usual, she put three hearts in the post’s description.

This trip comes just a few hours after her ex-husband Joe Manganiello was seen without his wedding ring for the very first time since he filed for divorce from Sofia last month.

After 7 Years Of Marriage, Vergara As Well As Manganiello Are No Longer Together:

About a month ago, on July 18, reports revealed that Vergara, 51, as well as Manganiello are getting a divorce after being married for seven years. The couple talked about the news in a statement they gave to Page Six on July 17, saying it was a “difficult decision.”

Us Weekly revealed that the couple shares care of their dog by pointing out that Sofia posted a cute picture of Bubbles to her story on Instagram a day shortly after Joe was seen upon his walk.

Before They Split Up, They Have To Decide What Will Happen With Their Dog “Bubbles”:

“They still have some things to work out, like who gets to keep their dog, Bubbles,” a source told Us Weekly. “But Sofia hopes that they can move on in a fair and calm way.” The person also said that Sofa as well as Joe are “relieved they’ve ripped off the bandaid” through announcing their split.

“Joe as well as Sofia’s friends are sad that they couldn’t make it work, yet everyone agrees it was for the better.” A second source said that they were “living different lives” before they decided to end their relationship.

Through A Statement, The Couple Requested To Be Left Alone:

In a statement, the couple said, “We have made the hard decision to get a divorce.” “As two individuals who love and care about each other a lot, we respectfully ask that you give us some space as we start this new part of our lives.”

Documents from the divorce show that Manganiello filed for divorce two days after the news came out, claiming “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He wrote down July 2 as the date he quit.

The Couple Submitted For Divorce On July 26:

Vergara replied to Manganiello’s divorce papers on July 26. The documents were found earlier this month. Like Manganiello, Vergara said that “irreconcilable differences” were the reason for their breakup.

Before Manganiello asked for a divorce, the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement. Their shared assets and bills will be split according to “the terms of the parties’ prenuptial agreement,” as well as spouse support will be based on what their prenuptial agreement says.

Within The Statement, The Couple Stated That They Had Both Learned That They Didn’t Agree On Much:

According to his file, the former True Blood star has separate property that includes “various jewelry and other personal items” and earnings from prior to, during, and following his marriage.

“No cheating or anything such as that happened. They both discovered that they didn’t agree with each other very often.

He was interested in staying home, and she would rather hang out with her friends, so they weren’t going to spend much time together. Since they’d been living apart for about a year, it was time to end things.”

Another source informed Us Weekly that Sofa as well as Joe don’t agree on whether or not to date again. “Sofa’s friends have rallied around her, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she was ready to date once again now,” the source said. Joe doesn’t want to start a new relationship any time soon.

I don’t know who upset Cupid, but all of these old celebrity pairs are breaking up, so I think I’ll take a page from Sofia’s book and go out with my closest friends.