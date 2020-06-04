Just Mercy streaming for free as Warner Bros highlights resource for people to “be taught about systemic racism”

Warner Bros has made 2019 movie Just Mercy free to watch within the US in mild of the protests following George Floyd’s dying whereas being arrested by Minneapolis police final week.

In a tweet posted from Just Mercy’s Twitter account, Warner Bros wrote: “We consider within the energy of story. #JustMercy is one resource we will provide to those that are involved in studying extra about the systemic racism that plagues our society.”

“To actively be a part of the change our nation is so desperately searching for, we encourage you to be taught extra about our previous and the numerous injustices which have led us to the place we’re right now,” the put up continues.

We consider within the energy of story. #JustMercy is one resource we will provide to those that are involved in studying extra about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, #JustMercy will probably be accessible to lease for free on digital platforms within the US. @eji_org pic.twitter.com/3B2IHMNk7E — Just Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) June 2, 2020

Warner Bros is subsequently making Just Mercy accessible to lease for free on digital platforms throughout the US all through the month of June.

The movie, starring Jamie Fox, Michael B Jordan and Brie Larson, tells the story of real-life civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, who efficiently appealed the homicide conviction of Walter ‘Johnny D’ McMillan in 1993. McMillan, who died in 2013, spent 5 years on dying row in Alabama for a homicide he didn’t commit.

Floyd, an unarmed black man from Minneapolis, was killed on 25th Could after a white police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, regardless of Floyd telling pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

The 46-year-old’s dying has sparked Black Lives Matter protests throughout the US and the remainder of the world.

The officer in query, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter.

Just Mercy is accessible to watch for free within the US on the movie's official web site, and accessible to lease within the UK on Sky and Amazon Prime Video.