Just Twilight Chapter 25 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Just Twilight Chapter 25 Release Date:

One of them is just Twilight. The story of this comic keeps people interested as the publication date for Chapter 25 gets closer. On January 7, 2024, Just Twilight Chapter 25 is going to come out.

Just Twilight Chapter 25 Storyline:

In addition to her feelings, Yuna accuses Edward of lying and gaming, while Edward tries to explain what he did and says he’s sorry. He tells her that even though he is definitely a vampire, he is not like the ones in books and movies.

He says that he is part of a unique vampire extended family that lives peacefully with people and that he has never killed a person. He also shows that he saw Yuna in his dreams before they met, which proves that he has the rare ability to see into the future.

He said that he had a deep emotional connection with her and wanted to keep her safe from the dangers that lurk in the dark. He admits he was wrong to tell her a lie, but he wants her to prove he is telling the truth by making a threat against him. Yuna is scared and upset because of what Edward told her.

She isn’t sure if she agrees with him or not, and what she does makes her feel hurt and misled. She asks him why he didn’t tell her the truth at first and instead pretended to be excited about Twilight.

Edward tells her that he was afraid she would turn him down if she found out who he really was. He also says that he planned to approach her by talking about her hobbies. He makes it clear that he likes Twilight and thinks Yuna is cuter and more likeable than Bella.

He lets her know that he loves her and wants to be with her. Edward’s confession leaves Yuna silent and mentally broken. She doesn’t know what to say, and they are both feeling different emotions. Even though she still feels turned off and hurt, she also feels a spark of interest and love.

Just Twilight Chapter 25 Raw Scan Release Date:

Although there has been no official announcement regarding the release date of the raw scans for Just Twilight Chapter 25, it is speculated that they will be available simultaneously with the next chapter, scheduled for January 21, 2024.

Where To Read Just Twilight Chapter 25:

You are going to be eligible to read the next chapter of Just Twilight on Naver at the times and dates we put down.

Just Twilight Chapter 25 Trailer Release:

Just Twilight Chapter 23 Ending Explained:

Here is what took place in Just Twilight Chapter 23, in case you missed it or just want to quickly go over it again. Yuna wakes up in Edward’s arms at the start of the chapter. She’s scared and confused, and she wants to know if he really turned her into a vampire. He holds her tight and tells her to calm down when she tries to run away.

He says he just kissed her and didn’t bite her. He tells her that he was considering killing her to make her pleased and grant her wish, yet he just couldn’t do it. She slaps Edward because she is shocked and mad. She says he lied to her and is playing with her emotions. She says he’s not an actual vampire and is a jerk.

She insists that he bears no resemblance to Edward from Twilight and that the name should not be associated with him. She informs him that she dislikes him and does not wish to meet him ever again.

Yuna’s actions hurt and shocked Edward. He tries to say sorry and explain why, but Yuna doesn’t pay attention. He gets pushed away, and she hastily exits the room. She gets her phone and bag as well as calls her friend Minji.

She tells her she’s having a hard time and needs her help. She tells her to bring clothes and money and pick her up at the hotel. Minji is upset and worried, so she queries Yuna about what occurred.

Yelani tells her she’ll tell her entire story later and that she needs to leave right now. She hangs up her cellphone and quickly heads to the elevator. She wants Edward to leave her alone so she can forget about him as well as everything that changed her life.

But when she gets to the entrance, Edward is already there, waiting for her. He has a sad, hopeless look on his face and calls her name. He’s sorry and wants to talk to her. He tells her he loves her and can’t leave her.

She tries to ignore him because she is shocked and scared. She sprints to the exit in search of Minji’s car. But when she answers the door, a group of press and cameras are there to meet her.

They know her as the girl who was alongside Edward and ask her a lot of questions. The people question her about who she is, how she knows Edward, and the truth about who he is.

