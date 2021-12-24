Justice acquits comedian David Suárez for his controversial joke about Down syndrome: he wins freedom of expression

One of the most tricky court cases of five years in regard to freedom of expression has been the comedian David Suárez. The Prosecutor’s Office accused him of committing a hate crime for the words spilled in a controversial tweet, even asking for jail. But nevertheless, the Provincial Court of Madrid has acquitted him, considering that his joke about people with Down syndrome fits in with freedom of expression.

This was the content of the tweet for which a trial was reached, and which could have cost Suárez a year and 10 months in jail: “The other day they gave me the best blowjob of my life. The secret was that the girl used a lot of slime. Some advantage had to have Down syndrome. “

“Telling a joke is not a crime in Spain”

David Suarez has celebrated his acquittal on Twitter, mentioning that “Telling a joke is not a crime in Spain“, and giving” Thanks to all for the support. “Since the point of view of the Prosecutor’s Office was known, social networks were filled with support for the comedian. Also many criticisms, as is normal, and for them he had already asked sorry.

In fact, this is how the judges consider them: “The prosecuted tweet has caused pain, has generated gratuitous damage, without our understanding that the accused has apologized.” The judgment also states that “in the present case we are faced with a tweet that can be classified as a work of fiction. And these artistic creations do not pretend to reproduce or reflect reality, hence it cannot be judged with the same canons as the texts and speeches of intervention in the public debate, although they contain a message “.

All attempts to regulate the internet by the governments of Spain: from the Gag Law to the Digital Decree

Although they say that the tweet can be harmful, the sentence states that for something to be considered a hate crime “it requires more than a feeling of rejection.” In any case, as the lawyer David Bravo points out, the fact that it has been brought to trial, in itself, is serious, with all the previous guarantees that exist in the process.

It is serious that a prosecutor has requested prison for acts that are not a crime, and it is serious that humor is considered, no matter how black, is illegal and should be punished with almost two years in prison.

