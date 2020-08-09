‘Justice for Sushant’ will have impact on Bihar elections, know how parties will benefit from Rajput community

new Delhi: The ‘Justice for Sushant’ plea in the case of Sushant’s death has significant significance in the current socio-political perspective of Bihar. Even though people of Sushant’s caste constitute only 4 per cent of the population in the state, there is such an influential community of Rajputs who have the power to influence the elections. The glimpse of this is clearly visible in the reactions of the leaders here. Since the actor’s mysterious death, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly must have tweeted at least a hundred with the hashtag ‘CBI for Sushant’. Everyone from RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav to the ruling JD-U Chief Minister Nitish Kumar registered a presence at Sushant’s house. Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan even demanded to hand over the investigation to the CBI. Also Read – Terrorists opened fire on BJP leader in Srinagar, treatment in hospital in critical condition

In such a situation, the question is why Sushant's caste is so important in a state where its population is barely 4 percent? Actually, the emotional reason is more important than the political reason behind it. Bollywood insiders said that Sushant had even asked for his surname to be removed after Karani Sena protested against the film 'Padmavat'. But today in the political theater of Bihar Sushant is the biggest face of Rajputs, who were allegedly victims of the Bollywood system.

Now if you want to assess the political power of Rajputs, then look at the last elections of Bihar. In the ticket distribution for the 2015 assembly elections, BJP fielded 65 upper caste candidates, 30 of whom were Rajputs. At the same time, 12 of the 39 upper caste candidates who were given tickets by the 'Mahagathbandhan' of JD-U, RJD and Congress were Rajputs. Even the RJD, which has reached the seat of power, chose Jagadanand Singh, who is a Rajput, as the chairman for his Bihar unit.

In the past weeks, two chief ministers, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar and Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar, visited Sushant’s father. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also went to Sushant’s house. These visits of politicians clearly state that ‘Bihari Asmita’ will not be compromised and ‘We stand with Rajputs’.