‘Justice League Darkish,’ ‘The Shining’ Series Set at HBO Max – Variety

HBO Max has handed out three manufacturing commitments to one-hour dramas from Dangerous Robotic Productions, together with one set within the “Justice League Darkish” universe.

As well as, HBO Max and Dangerous Robotic have teamed on the collection “Overlook,” impressed by Stephen King’s “The Shining,” and “Duster,” an authentic drama co-written by LaToya Morgan and Dangerous Robotic’s J.J. Abrams. All three reveals can be government produced by J.J. Abrams and Dangerous Robotic’s head of tv, Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Wealthy, Dangerous Robotic’s government vp of tv, will function a co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Tv will produce all three reveals, whereas Warner Bros. Worldwide Tv Distribution would be the international distributor for all three reveals.

The three reveals are the primary tv initiatives arrange at HBO Max below Abrams’ and Dangerous Robotic’s mega-deal with WarnerMedia that was unveiled in September 2019.

“What a tremendous begin to our affiliation with the wildly imaginative Dangerous Robotic workforce below J.J. and Katie [McGrath],” mentioned Kevin Reilly, chief content material officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “What may very well be higher than an authentic J.J. concept after which Warner Bros. letting them unfastened on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to offer extra must-have programming on HBO Max.”

No additional particulars are at present obtainable in regards to the “Justice League Darkish” collection, together with which characters can be featured within the present. Within the DC Comics, the workforce consists of members like John Constantine, Swamp Factor, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Physician Mist, and lots of others.

The workforce was first launched in 2011, with a live-action function movie primarily based on the comedian books having been within the works for years. It was most not too long ago reported in January that DC and Warner Bros. have been plotting each movie and tv initiatives within the “Justice League Darkish” universe. An animated movie was launched in 2017, with Keanu Reeves having performed Constantine in a standalone movie in 2005.

“Overlook” is described a horror-thriller collection that explores the untold tales of the Overlook Lodge, essentially the most well-known haunted lodge in American fiction. The mission reunites Dangerous Robotic, King and WBTV, who beforehand collaborated on the psychological-horror collection “Fort Rock” for Hulu.

Set within the 1970’s Southwest, “Duster” explores the lifetime of a getaway driver for a rising crime syndicate. Morgan is at present a author on “The Strolling Lifeless”. Beforehand, she was a co-executive producer and author of AMC’s “Into the Badlands” and “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” and was a author for NBC’s “Parenthood” and Showtime’s “Shameless.”

Different present Dangerous Robotic reveals embrace “Westworld” and the upcoming “Demimonde” and “Lovecraft Nation” at HBO. The corporate can also be producing “Lisey’s Story,” “Little Voice,” and “My Glory Was I Had Such Pals” at Apple.

The “Justice League Darkish” collection is the most recent DC mission arrange at HBO Max moderately than the standalone streamer DC Universe. Others embrace an Aquaman animated miniseries, with Greg Berlanti government producing two others — an untitled Inexperienced Lantern collection and a collection adaptation of “Unusual Adventures.”

It was introduced final July that the DCU present “Doom Patrol” had been renewed for a second season, however that season can be obtainable to stream on each DCU and HBO Max, with Season 1 additionally turning into obtainable on HBO Max upon the Season 2 premiere. Likewise, episodes of the upcoming DCU present “Stargirl” will air on The CW the day after their streaming debut and also will be obtainable on The CW’s digital platforms. It was initially set to start out airing Might 11 however was pushed again per week resulting from programming shifts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Pictured: J.J. Abrams)