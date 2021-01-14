Justice League: Harry Lennix has also re-recorded scenes for Snyder

Harry Lennix, actor of League of Justice (Zack Snyder), who plays General Calvin Swanwick, has revealed that he has shot new scenes that will officially show his character for the first time Martian Detective.

As reported in Collider, Lennix had no idea that his character was secretly Martian Manhunter when he was booked to act in The Man of Steel, and he also did not know it when he returned in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Eventually, he was told that he would play him in Justice League in 2017, but everything couldn’t be done since he was shooting The Blacklist and right after, Snyder left the movie.

In 2020, Snyder confirmed that the character played by Harry Lennix was intended to become a Martian Manhunter in the film, and that he actually wanted this to be revealed already in The Man of Steel.

Marciano Detective, or as he is collocially called J’onn J’onzz, is a veteran of DC Comics, who appeared in 1955 by the hand of writer Joseph Samachson and artist Joe Certa. A superhero with telepathic powers who became a member of the original Justice League in 1960 and appeared in many DC audiovisual productions, eventually making his Supergirl debut in 2015.