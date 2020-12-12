‘Justice League’ Investigation Concluded, Says WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia mentioned in an announcement on Friday night that it’s concluded its investigation into the set of “Justice League.”

“WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ film has concluded and remedial motion has been taken,” the assertion reads.

It’s unclear what the “remedial motion” entails, and WarnerMedia declined to provide additional particulars when pressed by Selection.

In August, Selection discovered that WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the DC Comics film after one of many movie’s stars, Ray Fisher, publicly accused filmmaker Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of misconduct on the set.

Fisher tweeted concerning the information on Friday, saying he was despatched the next assertion on behalf on WarnerMedia: “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the braveness to return ahead and help the corporate with creating an inclusive and equitable work atmosphere for it’s workers and companions.”

“There are nonetheless conversations that have to be had and resolutions that have to be discovered,” the actor added. Concerning the “remedial motion,” Fisher wrote, “some we’ve seen, and a few that’s nonetheless to return.”

The next was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST in the present day: – The investigation of Justice League is now full. – It has result in remedial motion.

(Some we’ve seen, and a few that’s nonetheless to return.) 1/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

There are nonetheless conversations that have to be had and resolutions that have to be discovered. Thanks all to your help and encouragement on this journey. We’re on our method. Extra quickly. A>E 3/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

Fisher made a collection of claims about Whedon and the manufacturing staff on Twitter all through this previous summer season. In July, he tweeted that Whedon’s “on-set remedy of the solid and crew was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and fully unacceptable,” including that his conduct was “enabled” by former Warner Bros. Co-President of Manufacturing Berg and former DC Leisure President and Chief Inventive Officer Johns, who had been additionally producers on the film. Whedon had taken over filmmaking duties from authentic director Zack Snyder for extra pictures.

On the time, Whedon had declined to remark. Berg mentioned it was “categorically unfaithful that we enabled any unprofessional conduct.”

Fisher continued to discuss the allegations later that month at fan conference JusticeCon, saying he was present process a course of to “get to the center of the whole lot.” “And if something I mentioned about that man is unfaithful, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander,” he added.

All through the previous few months, Fisher remained obscure on concrete particulars for the allegations. He did, nonetheless, say in August that Johns “summoned me to his workplace to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) makes an attempt to take grievances up the correct chain of command,” and “made a thinly veiled menace to my profession.”

In November, Whedon exited his HBO collection “The Nevers,” attributing his departure to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. WarnerMedia mentioned at the moment that its investigation was nonetheless ongoing.

Selection has reached out to Whedon and Berg for remark. A rep for Johns declined to remark.

Adam B. Differ contributed to this report.