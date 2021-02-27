‘Justice League’ Investigator Say Walter Hamada Did Not Interfere

WarnerMedia has damaged its silence over Ray Fisher’s current tweets concerning the investigation into alleged misconduct on the set of “Justice League.”

In the newest tweet, posted Saturday morning, Fisher claimed that DC Movies President Walter Hamada interfered within the investigation, and that Warner Bros. lied to the press about it.

“Do ya’ll keep in mind that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man’s credibility, and publicly delegitimize a really critical investigation, with lies within the press?” Fisher wrote, including: “However hey, Black Superman,” in reference to the information that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a brand new Superman movie for Warner Bros. and DC.

In response, WarnerMedia launched an announcement defending Hamada and upholding that the investigation was carried out in a good means.

“As soon as once more there are false statements being made about our executives and our firm surrounding the current ‘Justice League’ investigation,” a spokesperson for WarnerMedia instructed Selection. “As we’ve said earlier than, an in depth and thorough third-party investigation was performed. Our executives, together with Walter Hamada, absolutely cooperated, no proof was discovered of any interference in any respect, and Warner Bros. didn’t lie within the press. It’s time to cease saying in any other case and transfer ahead productively.”

Katherine B. Forrest, a former federal decide and present investigator into the alleged misconduct on the “Justice League” set, additionally launched an announcement affirming Hamada’s innocence.

“I’m disillusioned by continued public statements made suggesting that Walter Hamada in any means interfered with the ‘Justice League’ investigation. He didn’t,” Forrest stated. “I interviewed him extensively on multiple event and particularly interviewed him regarding his very restricted interplay with Mr. Fisher. I discovered Mr. Hamada credible and forthcoming. I concluded that he did nothing that impeded or interfered with the investigation. On the contrary, the knowledge that he offered was helpful and superior the investigation.”

