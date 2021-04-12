Justice League: Ray Fisher claims ‘gaslighting’ occurred during Joss Whedon’s reshoots

Ray Fisher has spoken about the harmful “gaslighting” behavior that he claims to have experienced on the set of film reruns. League of Justice by Joss Whedon.

In a new interview with Empire (to be published in full in the next issue of the magazine), Fisher shed more light on what he experienced on the set of Justice League following Zack Snyder’s departure in 2017. In particular, the actor addressed the nature of the bumpy re-filming and mixed messages it allegedly received during production.

Fisher reportedly told the publication that he had been actively encouraged to share his thoughts on Cyborg in the film, but that he felt his comments were not well received by the people who requested it. I affirm that “gaslighting occurred” on set because people were “Asking for information, but ultimately biting people’s heads when you gave it to them.”.

Fisher previously spoke about how Whedon had altered Zack Snyder’s arc for Cyborg, claiming that every scene with Cyborg in the theatrical cut turned out to be new footage, save for a brief appearance of his character meeting alongside the Justice League. However, the star claims it would have helped if this change in direction had been communicated with the cast.

“The transparency would have been a great help; if they had told us, ‘Hey, we don’t like Zack’s movie, we want to change gears completely and we need you to buckle up.'”, explicó Fisher a Empire. “But they were trying to hold onto this narrative of doing it for Zack and keeping his vision, all the time without doing that.”.

Ultimately, Whedon’s vision did not align with Snyder’s intentions for the film and Fisher voiced his opinions on some of the proposed new materials. He said he argued against a scene in which Cyborg was dismembered by Steppenwolf, stating: “I had to try to control those guys. It was not a good idea to essentially shoot this black man, who has already endured so much physical trauma, limb to limb.”.

After Cyborg’s arc was kept to a minimum in Whedon’s version of Justice League, Fisher expressed satisfaction at Zack Snyder’s portrayal of his character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which debuted on HBO last month. In fact, Fisher has spent a lot of time on the Snyder Cut (which is four hours long), having watched the movie a total of seven times since it was released.

If you’ve had a chance to sit back and look at it yourself, then you know that Snyder’s Justice League ends in a massive cliffhanger. The director has addressed the reason for this ending and why his version of the film sets up a direct sequel that probably won’t happen, even though he has ideas about how a potential trilogy could have ended with a shocking new superhero, and much, much. more.