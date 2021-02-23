Justice League: This is what Martian Manhunter will look like in Snyder’s version

Martian Detective is one of the characters that appear in the Zack Synder’s version of Justice League That was not in the one we saw in theaters. Thanks to DC Comics, now we can know a little better what the character played by actor Harry Lennix will look like.

It is a variation of the cover of the March issue of Justice League, which in its 59th issue, drawn by Jim Lee, DC’s chief creative officer, shows us a version, of course, adapted to the comics in which he emphasizes his extraterrestrial race more than any “bruised” and muscular look.

There it goes:

Artist: Jim Lee. (Image: DC)

Lee and artists Lee Bermejo and Liam Sharp are making alternate covers for Justice League # 59, and there are currently 3 options. There is also a black and white version. That’s where the versions go:

Lennix previously appeared in The Man of Steel and also in Batman v Superman as General Calvin Swanwick, although he himself was unaware that he would end up playing the character.