Justice League: Zack Snyder Admits DC’s Canon Version Is Joss Whedon’s And Not His

There is only one week left to enjoy Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This version of the film is coming to HBO and will allow DC fans to discover what the 2017 film would have looked like had it been completed by the director who actually started the project.

But … will this movie become canon for the DC Universe? The answer, much to the dismay of many fans, is no. In fact, it has been Zack Snyder himself who has recognized that for DC, the version of Joss Whedon es canon.

The information, which The Direct has echoed, has come through an interview that Zack Snyder has granted in DC Cinematic Cast. And according to the director, the fact that his version is not canon is closely related to the freedom he has had to make it. You can read his statements about it below:

“But you know, Warner Bros. is that this movie, my Justice League, is not canon, right? Canon for Warner Bros. is Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League, right? , in his mind, that’s canon. And what I’m doing isn’t. Everything isn’t. So it’s an interesting relationship. And I’m okay with that because I feel like the only way I could have done this movie with autonomy was because of that, because I admitted and accepted the fact that it is not canon. “.

Finally, Snyder wanted to also address fans who are angry about this specific situation: