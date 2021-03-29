Justice League: Zack Snyder clears up a major hole in Darkseid’s plot

If you have already seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League (If this is not the case, remember that it is available on HBO), it is likely that you have loved this version of the film. His criticisms have been extremely positive, both from the press and from the public. And even, a movement has already been born that asks DC to restore the “SnyderVerse”.

But, beyond all that, interesting curiosities about this cut are also appearing. For example, possible flaws in your argument. One of these would be the reason why Darkseid did not remember Earth as the planet that had the Anti-Life Equation. However, Zack Snyder has responded to a fan explaining why it actually makes sense.

Ayoo, I didn’t see this but Zack answered why Darkseid forgot the Anti-Life was on earth. pic.twitter.com/MNxhHdjdZS — Grayson (@KnightFleck) March 26, 2021

As CBR reports, the news has come as a result of Zack Snyder himself answering a question from a fan on Twitter. Something that went unnoticed until user @KnightFleck found out. Anyway, to put ourselves in context it is necessary to understand what was the potential error that the fans were talking about.

According to these, the error is found in the flashback sequence that shows Darkseid (then known as Uxas) attempting to conquer Earth thousands of years earlier. At that time, Uxas discovered that the Earth harbored the Anti-Life Equation. However, the collective power of Earth (including the Greek Gods, the Amazons, the Atlanteans, and the Green Lantern) was able to seriously injure Uxas and drive him away from the planet. Years later, when Steppenwolf came to Earth to attempt to conquer it again, Darkseid was surprised to learn that this was the same planet that he had departed from so many years ago.

And this is where fans did not understand the reasons why Darkseid had been able to forget such a memorable planet for him, for the discovery he had made years ago.

From there, came a question from a fan who spoke about this topic and to which Snyder answered. This was the director’s response that explains the reasons why the villain no longer remembers our planet:

“He almost died when he returned to the apocalypse, he was in a power struggle and it was a long time before he was in a position of power again and by then everyone who has been with him has been killed.”.

In short, the passage of time can become as powerful as the superheroes or villains that we find in these fantastic stories. What do you think? We read you carefully.