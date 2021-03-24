Justice League: Zack Snyder explains why Superman gets his colors back in the Knightmare

Attention: in this news there is data from the plot of Zack Snyder’s Justice League that is docile to be taken as SPOILERS. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, please come back later.

One of the most important elements in the plot of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the color change of the superman suit, something that is loaded with meaning although technically it does not change the plot of the tape (that is what other elements and cuts / reruns take care of). We all celebrate the arrival of Superman in a black suit, but it is curious that at the end of the film, in the Knightmare (Bruce Wayne’s nightmare in which he sees how the world surrenders to Darkseid and Superman is on the side of the villain), we return to see him in a blue suit and a red cape. Why?

During an interview for CinemaBlend which the Comicbook medium echoes, has revealed the reason, in addition to other data: The director has said that Superman recovers the blue and red colors when he succumbs to the control of Darkseid’s anti-life equation, and thus ceases to be the same from The Justice League and its appearance changes.

Then there’s the time issue: what date are the events of the Knightmare taking place? “The fall of the earth takes place around years after The Justice League, more or less, I don’t know. It is not 10 years, not five. Probably one to two years later. They have been away for a while.”