Justice League’s Cyborg Confirms Snyder Cut Existence, Tells Fans To Ignore Trolls

The DC live-action universe has had an attention-grabbing life in theaters, filled with peaks and valleys. One of the notorious low level of the property got here with 2017’s Justice League. After Zack Snyder left the blockbuster on account of a household tragedy, Joss Whedon got here in to finish the venture and ensure it hits theaters at its deliberate launch date. The outcomes left a lot to be desired, and the marketing campaign for the #SnyderCut was born. Actor Ray Fisher performed Cyborg in Justice League, and lately confirmed that alternate minimize did certainly exist.