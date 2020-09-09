‘Justice League’s’ Jason Momoa Shows Support for Ray Fisher Amid Fight

Jason Momoa is expressing solidarity together with his fellow “Justice League” co-star Ray Fisher amid the Cyborg actor’s ongoing dispute with Warner Bros., the studio behind the superhero franchise.

Momoa took to social media on Tuesday, posting a photograph of Fisher on his Instagram story with the caption “IStandWithRayFisher.” Fisher shared Momoa’s submit on Twitter, writing “Accountability> Leisure.”

Jason Momoa’s Instagram story

Fisher, in July, accused “Justice League” director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and utterly unacceptable” habits. Although he has not gone into element about what occurred on set, Fisher additionally claimed that former Warner Bros. co-president of manufacturing Jon Berg, and former DC Leisure president and chief inventive officer Geoff Johns enabled Whedon’s alleged habits.

Following Fisher’s preliminary declare, Whedon declined to remark, whereas Berg stated it was “categorically unfaithful that we enabled any unprofessional habits.”

WarnerMedia launched an investigation shortly after Fisher’s accusations in regards to the office surroundings. Following that information, Fisher wrote in August, “I consider this investigation will present that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their energy in the course of the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner.”

Tensions re-escalated final week when WarnerMedia launched a press release saying Fisher refused to cooperate after the media firm initiated an investigation and employed a separate unbiased third-party investigator.

“This investigator has tried a number of occasions to fulfill with Mr. Fisher to debate his issues however, to this point, Mr. Fisher has declined to talk to the investigator,” WarnerMedia stated on Sept. 4.

Fisher stated he did converse on Aug. 26 to an investigator by way of Zoom, however minimize the dialog brief as a result of he wished to seek the advice of his staff earlier than continuing.

Additionally on Friday, Fisher briefly expanded on his allegations. He asserted that Johns made “veiled threats” in opposition to his profession and alluded that one other actor would play Cyborg, his character from the DC Prolonged Universe, in a separate tv present.

Whedon took over directing duties on the 2017 movie after the unique filmmaker, Zack Snyder, needed to go away the mission resulting from a household tragedy. After in depth reshoots, “Justice League” debuted to blended evaluations and have become a business flop.

Momoa, who portrays Aquaman within the superhero collection, and Fisher are among the many franchise stars who’re returning for Synder’s model of “Justice League,” a director’s minimize of the comedian ebook adaptation. The four-part collection is predicted to drop on HBO Max in 2021.