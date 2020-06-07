Justice League’s Ray Fisher Thanks Zack Snyder For ‘Empowering’ Him In Sweet Post

Ray Fisher was comparatively unknown to audiences when Zack Snyder first forged him because the fan-favorite DC Comics hero again in 2014. Nevertheless, he progressively struck a chord with the followers by his efficiency and love for the character of Victor Stone. Fisher has been vocal about how he owes this to Snyder and, in a latest tweet, he thanked the director and co-writer Chris Terrio for “empowering” him as a artistic voice. He additionally included a nonetheless from a minimize Justice League scene: