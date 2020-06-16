Justice League’s Snyder Cut Will Re-Address A Key Tragedy In Batman’s Life

Depart a Remark
Inside the DC Prolonged Universe continuity, Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne had been combating crime as Batman for roughly 20 years. That’s sufficient time to lose not less than one sidekick, as we noticed in Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice that Bruce stored a Robin swimsuit in a memorial show case within the Batcave. There wasn’t any point out of the Boy Marvel throughout the theatrical launch of Justice League, however for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.ok.a. The Snyder Cut, Robin’s dying will probably be readdressed.
This info comes straight from the person himself, Zack Snyder, who was responding to a fan on Vero who requested if he had deliberate to delve deeper into the background of Robin’s dying in future films. In addition to reaffirming that it was Dick Grayson who was killed by The Joker within the DCEU, Snyder mentioned that there’s a “trace” of the Robin tragedy in his minimize of Justice League, so be looking out for that when the characteristic drops on HBO Max.
Inside the principle DC Comics continuity and most diversifications, it’s Jason Todd, the second Robin, who The Joker kills, though Todd has since been resurrected and brought on the Pink Hood id. This was Warner Bros’ place on the matter a pair months after Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice got here out; nevertheless, Zack Snyder mentioned in 2018 that the Robin memorial was meant to honor Dick Grayson, the primary Robin.
It’s unclear why Zack Snyder chosen Dick Grayson to be the one to die slightly than Jason Todd, and since he solely described the addressing of Robin in The Snyder Cut as a “trace,” who is aware of if he’ll truly be recognized by Batman or one of many different characters. Nonetheless, for these of you who left Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice eager to know extra about Robin on this universe, now you may take consolation understanding that not less than a little bit extra info will probably be supplied in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
In fact, so far as Warner Bros selecting to go together with Jason Todd being the useless sidekick slightly than Dick Grayson, that seemingly needed to do with the studio placing a Nightwing film into improvement, as that’s the id Dick takes on after retiring as Robin, thus requiring him to be alive. Nevertheless, there hasn’t been any main replace on that undertaking for a pair years now, casting doubt on whether or not it’s even nonetheless taking place.
So far as Batman himself is anxious, Ben Affleck’s time sporting the cape and cowl is finished, and Robert Pattinson will painting the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. That film is about in a separate continuity from the DCEU and follows a Batman who’s nonetheless early into his crimefighting profession, however there have been rumblings that the film would possibly lay the groundwork for a Robin look in a sequel.
The Batman swoops into theaters on October 1, 2021, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League will hit HBO Max someday that very same 12 months. Don’t overlook to look by our DC films information to study what else this nook of the superhero movie style has developing.
