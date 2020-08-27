Justice League’s Snyder Cut Will Retell A Key Batman V Superman Scene

Throughout his look on Reel in Movement, Zack Snyder additionally talked about that the Snyder Cut’s opening sequence may even embrace a response from Lois Lane that units up her “trajectory by way of Justice League” relating to how she handles Superman’s demise. Judging by the Snyder Cut trailer, Lois’ general journey seems to be fairly just like what was proven in Justice League’s theatrical reduce, together with her commiserating with Martha Kent and being delivered to the Kent farm after Clark’s resurrection, but it surely’ll nonetheless be attention-grabbing to see what particular variations there are.