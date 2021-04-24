Justice NV Ramana sworn in as forty eighth CJI of the rustic

Justice NV Ramana takes oath as the brand new CJI: Justice NV Ramana has been sworn in because the forty eighth new Leader Justice of India on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind has administered him the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Ramna took the oath of place of business in English, believing God as a witness. Additionally Learn – COvid19: Corona havoc, 773 other people killed in Maharashtra in 24 hours and 348 in Delhi

Delhi: Justice NV Ramana takes oath as the brand new Leader Justice of India (CJI). He used to be administered the oath through President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice NV Raman used to be sworn in because the forty eighth Leader Justice of the rustic at a short lived rite hung on Saturday. President Ramnath Kovind administered him the oath of place of business. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Top Minister Narendra Modi and Legislation Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad have been provide on the rite throughout the obvious oath rite held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.