Justice Rajesh Bindal to be acting Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Jammu: Justice Rajesh Bindal has been appointed acting Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Tuesday in place of Geeta Mittal.

In a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Bidal as acting Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, using the powers given by Article 223 of the Constitution.

After the retirement of Kumari Geeta Mittal, Justice Bindal will take over as acting Chief Justice of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on 9 December 2020.