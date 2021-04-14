Justin Bieber Concert Fraudster Documentary Is Boarded By First Hand

Zurich-based First Hand Movies has snapped up the Norwegian documentary “Belief Me” – a few Justin Bieber live performance fraudster. The movie is directed by Emil Trier, co-director along with his brother Joachim Trier of “The Different Munch,” showcased at New York’s Lincoln Heart in 2018.

The pic produced by Thomas Robsahm and Nicolai Moland for Motlys (“Louder Than Bombs,” “Dwelling Floor”), with co-production accomplice Zentropa Sweden, is world premiering on the Nordic:DOX competitors strand of Denmark’s main documentary pageant CPH:DOX, operating April 21-Might 12.

“Belief Me” is a stranger than fiction true story echoing “Catch Me If You Can.” The documentary chronicles the startling rise and fall of younger Norwegian entrepreneur of Pakistani descent Waleed Ahmed, at present serving an 11-year jail sentence within the U.S. for worldwide fraud.

As soon as a media darling, hailed as “Norway’s Mark Zuckerberg” on the age of 20 for supposedly inventing a photo voltaic vitality cellular, Ahmed fooled everybody in Norway earlier than transferring to brighter skies and new scams in L.A. When certainly one of his victims turned to the FBI after Ahmed tried to bilk him out of $1 million for fake-exclusive rights to Justin Bieber concert events, the Norwegian fraudster’s goals of creating it within the Forbes checklist got here to a halt in 2012 when he was arrested at San Francisco Worldwide Airport.

Robsahm and Moland mentioned “Belief Me” has many layers that makes it an ideal choose for international viewers. “Waleed Ahmed’s frauds gained him entry to a number of the highest locations of political, cultural and monetary energy. Norwegian and Center Jap royalty, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and a U.S. media tycoon had been all a part of his community,” the producers careworn, mentioning as properly the common dimension of a younger man from an ethnic minority making an attempt to suit it and make it huge.

First Hand Movies’ CEO Esther van Messel, who helped pre-finance the pic, mentioned she believed in “Belief Me” due to the intriguing story, gifted filmmaker, and Motlys crew with whom she has a long-standing relationship. “Additionally, it’s all the time finest if twists and turns outline a story and shock the viewers,” noticed the gross sales government, who expects the documentary “to crossover and to seek out an incredible U.S. distributor.”

“Belief Me” acquired co-financing from pubcasters DR in Denmark, Yle in Finland, SVT in Sweden, Fritt Ord, assist from the Norwegian Movie Institute, the Swedish Movie Institute and Nordisk Movie & TV Fond. Arthaus will deal with the discharge in Norway and TriArt in Sweden.

First Hand Movies’ CPH:DOX slate additionally consists of the Finnish hit “Misplaced Boys,” screening in the principle DOX:Award program, which is attracting curiosity in a number of territories similar to Japan and Israel, in accordance with van Messel.

In the meantime the extremely anticipated Norwegian music doc “A-ha – The Film,” co-directed by Thomas Robsahm and Aslaug Holm, is because of premiere domestically in June.