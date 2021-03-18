Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg to Perform on Triller Fight Club

On the Triller Fight Club subsequent month, Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Main Lazer and the first-ever efficiency of a supergroup known as Mr. Westmore together with Snoop Dogg, Ice Dice, Too $hort and E-40 will all take the digital stage. The four-hour pay-per-view occasion takes place on April 17 and might be directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus.

Triller Fight Club is a partnership between the music and social media platform and Snoop Dogg, and is spearheaded by producer Ryan Kavanaugh.

“Triller has already begun to revolutionize the nice American sport of boxing,” stated Marcus, “I’m proud to be taking it to the following stage and lead the path of an unprecedented sporting occasion by way of the lens of music leisure and unmatched behind-the-scenes entry, notably throughout this time when individuals haven’t had many possibilities to have share essential cultural experiences. This unbelievable lineup of expertise is proof that this ground-breaking new format is craved by followers and artists alike. This occasion might be not like something anybody has seen, suppose ‘Stranger Issues’ meets Tarantino.”

The lead up to April 17 formally kicks off on Friday, March 19 with the premiere of an unique sequence solely on Triller and FITE. “PRBLM CHILD” is a look into the lifetime of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, as he trains for his struggle vs. Ben Askren. The sequence will embrace boxing legends Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Ryan Garcia, Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal and Snoop Dogg, amongst many extra.

“This occasion is extra like making a tentpole film than a boxing match,” stated Ryan Kavanaugh. “By bringing within the artistic genius Bert Marcus and pairing his distinctive story-telling imaginative and prescient along with his unmatched capturing fashion, the Fight Club occasion goes shock and awe individuals. An all-star artist line-up with a boxing card that mixes popular culture phenoms, legends and rising stars; we’re giving the world one thing that has by no means been seen or performed earlier than.”

“From The Black Keys to Justin Bieber, Diplo to Doja Cat, and a particular section by Snoop Dogg and the largest legends in hip-hop, now we have the wide-ranging lineup that may assist break information for this four-quadrant PPV occasion on April seventeenth,” stated Bobby Sarnevesht, co-founder and co-owner of Triller Community. “Triller has drawn from all its sources within the music world to ship as epic a music occasion as ever there was.”

FITE’s PPV platform will as soon as once more energy the principle hub of the occasion, TrillerFightClub.com. Followers worldwide should buy the digital occasion by way of FITE.television, any of the FITE cell/OTT/Good TV platforms, or immediately from the TrillerFightClub.com web site which options struggle information, bulletins, promotional movies and a digital portal to purchase the occasion. The prompt PPV retail value for the occasion is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada). Followers outdoors North America can test the FITE hyperlink at https://www.fite.television/watch/jake-paul-vs-ben-askren/2p8y0/ for worldwide pricing. It would even be obtainable for PPV on all main cable and satellite tv for pc suppliers by way of iNDEMAND.