Justin Bieber Downsizes Stadium Tour Dates After Soft Ticket Sales

Whereas the music world’s consideration was targeted on South by Southwest’s cancellation as a result of issues over coronavirus on Friday, eight dates on Justin Bieber’s 45-date stadium tour in assist of his new album “Modifications” have been scaled all the way down to enviornment appearances.

There was no official announcement from Bieber’s social media accounts, though eight arenas posted notices on Twitter telling followers that the present has been moved to their venue from a close-by stadium as a result of “unexpected circumstances.” The adjustments have been mirrored within the tour dates part of Bieber’s web site.

A supply near the tour describes it as “a tough choice” based mostly on softer markets in choose cities the place tickets went on sale simply days earlier than the coronavirus hit.

The bold tour was introduced on Christmas Eve and follows Bieber’s first album in almost 5 years and his first tour in almost three. Sluggish ticket gross sales are unlikely to enhance, it was concluded and bolstered on the finish of per week that has seen two main music festivals cancelled as a result of issues over coronavirus. And whereas notion on account of weak gross sales was a priority, in the end, the enterprise choice was made to as a substitute fill an enviornment in the identical metropolis and never tackle the monetary burden of a stadium.

Bieber’s newest album “Modifications,” whereas opening at No. 1, has not had the industrial or crucial success of his earlier effort, 2015’s “Goal,” although hits with Ed Sheeran (“I Don’t Care”) and Luis Fonsi (“Despacito feat. Daddy Yankee), in addition to a 10-part documentary sequence, has maintained a near-constant presence for the singer — and a constructive one at that.

The affected dates and their new venues are listed beneath:

June 5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Enviornment

June 27 Houston Toyota Middle (previously July 2)

June 28 Dallas American Airways Middle (previously June 27)

July 11 Nashville Bridgestone Enviornment

Aug. 8 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Middle

Aug. 14 Indianapolis Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 Washington, DC Capitol One Enviornment

Aug. 30 Detroit Little Caesars Enviornment (previously Aug. 29)