Justin Bieber Drops Surprise EP ‘Freedom’

Justin Bieber shocked followers on Sunday with the sudden launch of a six-track EP, titled “Freedom.”

Bieber introduced the drop on his social media platforms a little bit earlier than 3:30 P.T., merely writing: “Freedom on all platforms.” The venture’s art work can also be fairly easy, that includes a Notes app screenshot with the phrase “Freedom” typed out (and really low battery cost).

The EP’s tracks all comprise collaborations, besides one. They’re as follows: “Freedom” with BEAM, “All She Wrote” that includes Brandon Love and Chandler Moore, “We’re In This Collectively,” “The place You Go I Observe” that includes Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith, “The place Do I Match In” that includes Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith and “Afraid to Say,” that includes Lauren Walters.

Bieber simply launched his sixth studio album, “Justice,” on March 19. The file debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart final Monday, lastly knocking Morgan Wallen from his 11-week reign. “Peaches,” Bieber’s fourth single off of “Justice,” additionally debuted at No. 1 on the music chart.

Total, “Justice” debuted with 146,000 album items, and streams for the album totaled at over 138.4 million on March 29. Bieber additionally launched a deluxe model of the album on March 26, which options an additional six songs.

In his overview of “Justice,” Selection‘s Chris Willman wrote: “Bieber’s vocal performances have by no means been stronger. It’s not precisely a singular trick, however when he glides from feathery to falsetto in ‘Off My Face’ (an early monitor on the album that’s simply him and acoustic guitar), it’s exhausting to think about any male star proper now who can do it higher.”