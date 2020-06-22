Justin Bieber Refutes Sexual Assault Allegation – Variety

Justin Bieber has refuted an allegation that he sexually assaulted a girl in 2014, offering a litany of proof within the type of receipts, emails, social media and press experiences, to again up his claims that it didn’t occur.
A lady posted from an nameless Twitter account on Saturday evening, claiming that the alleged assault occurred at a 4 Seasons resort in Austin, Tex., on March 9, 2014 — which might have been the yr Bieber made a shock look on the South By Southwest music competition.
“I don’t usually handle issues as I’ve handled random accusations my total profession however after speaking with my spouse and staff I’ve determined to talk up on a problem tonight,” Bieber wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, referencing Hailey Bieber and his managers, Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye at SB Tasks, who’ve represented the singer for the whole lot of his profession. “Rumors are rumors however sexual abuse is one thing I don’t take evenly. I wished to talk out straight away however out of respect to so many victims who cope with these points every day I wished to verify I gathered the info earlier than I made any assertion.”
Bieber wrote “there is no such thing as a reality to this story” and supplied emails, receipts and articles displaying he stayed at an Airbnb on the evening of the alleged assault and at a Westin resort the subsequent evening. The singer says he stayed along with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and their associates on the time.
Ending his sequence of tweets, Bieber mentioned it’s not possible that his alleged incident occurred, however he believes each sexual assault declare must be taken significantly. He additionally famous that he’s planning to take authorized motion towards the declare.
“Each declare of sexual abuse must be taken very significantly and for this reason my response was wanted,” he wrote. “Nonetheless this story is factually not possible and that’s the reason I might be working with twitter and authorities to take authorized motion.”
See all of Bieber’s tweets, a prime 10 trending matter within the U.S. as of this writing, under.
