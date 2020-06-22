Justin Bieber Shares Actual Receipts In Response To Sexual Assault Allegations

Although Justin Bieber’s tweets solely instantly referenced the tweets from the accuser Danielle, he additionally confronted suspicious accusations from one other Twitter consumer, @ItsNotKadi, who claimed to have additionally been sexually assaulted by the singer in a resort room, this time on Could 4, 2015. Nevertheless, Twitter customers discovered a number of discrepancies with Kadi’s story. For one, she claims to consider Danielle’s story, though Danielle’s allegations supposedly hadn’t but been posted by that time. For one more, she claims that it occurred in New York Metropolis, though Bieber was publicly reported on being in Los Angeles that day. As properly, customers have shared quite a lot of sexually lewd messages Kadi tweeted at Bieber after the date famous in her allegation. That stated, her tweets are nonetheless energetic, so there’ll probably be extra to come back.