Justin Bieber Shares Actual Receipts In Response To Sexual Assault Allegations

Social media has been an necessary software lately for victims of sexual assault, with increasingly women and men coming ahead with claims of previous abuses. This previous weekend, one girl took to Twitter with allegations towards Grammy winner and up to date Dave visitor star Justin Bieber, claiming he had intercourse along with her with out content material in an Austin resort room in 2014. Nevertheless, Bieber made the uncommon transfer to disclaim the accusations instantly, and even had precise receipts to again his story up.
A girl who went underneath the title “Danielle” shared a prolonged declare on Twitter on June 20, 2020 about an alleged incident that supposedly occurred on March 9, 2014, when she was 21. Danielle says she and pals have been at an Austin occasion hosted by Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber’s supervisor, when an unidentified man supplied them an opportunity to hang around with Bieber. She claimed that Bieber then took her and her pals again to the 4 Seasons resort, the place she and Bieber allegedly went into the bed room. After some kissing, Danielle claims that Bieber undressed her, ignoring her complaints that issues have been going too far, after which allegedly pressured himself inside her.
These allegations made the rounds on social media, however the related account has since been deleted, with Justin Bieber shelling out a 15-tweet thread that supplied up his personal proof supposedly proving that Danielle’s claims couldn’t have been true. Whereas he did affirm that he was in Austin on March 9, 2014 with the intention to give followers a shock SXSW look, he identified that he was on the occasion with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, amongst different pals.
Justin Bieber, whose life was profiled earlier this yr on a massively well-liked Hulu docu-series, then shared numerous information articles and tweets that documented Selena Gomez’s presence and their late arrival in Austin. He additionally introduced up a tweet from consumer @ErinALynch who stated she noticed Justin Bieber on the 4 Seasons on March 10, after which shared her June 22, 2020 clarification that she was speaking concerning the restaurant on the time, and never the resort.
Then got here the Airbnb and resort receipts, which Justin Bieber shared as alleged additional proof that he was not staying on the 4 Seasons on the evening in query.
Justin Bieber claims that he and Selena Gomez stayed at an Austin Airbnb on March 9 with pals, after which went to a unique resort on the 10th, as a result of an issue with reservations elsewhere. The pop mega-star even claims his workforce reached out to the 4 Seasons resort to substantiate that Bieber was not a visitor on March 9-10, and suggested press to do the identical for their very own inquiries.
A former SNL visitor host, Justin Bieber ended his defensive tweet thread by giving the advantage of the doubt to anybody who comes ahead with sexual abuse allegations. He then adopted that up by hinting that his attorneys are getting concerned.
In reference to the fake title getting used within the receipts he shared, Justin Bieber additionally claimed that he would now not be utilizing the alias Mike Lowery, itself a reference to Will Smith’s character from the Unhealthy Boys franchise.
Although Justin Bieber’s tweets solely instantly referenced the tweets from the accuser Danielle, he additionally confronted suspicious accusations from one other Twitter consumer, @ItsNotKadi, who claimed to have additionally been sexually assaulted by the singer in a resort room, this time on Could 4, 2015. Nevertheless, Twitter customers discovered a number of discrepancies with Kadi’s story. For one, she claims to consider Danielle’s story, though Danielle’s allegations supposedly hadn’t but been posted by that time. For one more, she claims that it occurred in New York Metropolis, though Bieber was publicly reported on being in Los Angeles that day. As properly, customers have shared quite a lot of sexually lewd messages Kadi tweeted at Bieber after the date famous in her allegation. That stated, her tweets are nonetheless energetic, so there’ll probably be extra to come back.
