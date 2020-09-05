Justin Bieber Stars in DJ Khaled, Drake’s ‘Popstar’ Music Video

DJ Khaled and Drake introduced on a popstar to star in their newest collaboration, aptly titled “Popstar.”

The eight-minute video opens on the 2 artists discussing the logistics of taking pictures the video whereas separated amid the pandemic, earlier than Drake decides to name in a favor. The scene shifts and Justin Bieber, who’s presumably the rapper’s resolution to their drawback, takes over.

The video then follows Bieber, who can also be referenced in the lyrics, as he strikes by means of a daytime mansion occasion, interacting with company and alternating colourful outfits because the day progresses.

Different acquainted faces seem as effectively, from spouse Hailey Bieber to a slew of influencers, together with King Bach. Bieber’s supervisor, Scooter Braun, additionally exhibits up as his identify is dropped in the bars of the monitor.

Because the track ends, a sketch between the Biebers means that the occasion was all a dream. Because the pair embarks on a stroll, Justin Bieber receives a name from Drake and the credit roll.

The video garnered over three million views in its first 10 hours. The monitor itself is ready to function on DJ Khaled’s upcoming album “Khaled Khaled,” which doesn’t but have a launch date. The track was launched in July alongside one other collaboration with Drake titled “Greece.” Each songs have upward of 90 million streams on Spotify alone.

Forward of the video’s launch, DJ Khaled took to Twitter to tease a “large shock.” Solely after the video’s launch did he share that Bieber would star alongside Drake and him.

“Popstar” is helmed by Director X.