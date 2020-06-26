Justin Bieber Sues After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault On Twitter

Within the lawsuit filed on June 25, Justin Bieber said that the “outrageous lies” that have been posted on social media accused him of sexual assaults at instances and areas which can be “provably fabricated” and “factually unattainable,” as proved by “indeniable documentary proof” and the admissions of “Danielle” and “Kadi” on social media. In accordance with the go well with, Bieber claims that his two accusers try to “capitalize on the local weather of worry permeating the leisure business” the place it’s “open season” for anyone to make any declare.