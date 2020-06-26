Justin Bieber Sues Twitter Users for Defamation Over Sex Assault Claims – Variety

Justin Bieber is searching for to gather not less than $20 million in damages in a defamation lawsuit filed towards two Twitter customers who alleged in posts on the social community that the singer sexually assaulted them — claims that Bieber vehemently denies and stated says are “factually not possible” based mostly on paperwork he has made public.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, names as defendants two “Jane Does,” who’re recognized by their Twitter account names, @ItsnotKadi and @danielleglvn (the latter account which has since been deleted) and their names on social media (Kadi and Danielle). Bieber’s attorneys filed the go well with in California state court docket for the County of Los Angeles.

In line with the grievance, the accusations by two Twitter customers about Bieber are “factually not possible, and disproven each by indeniable documentary proof and the people’ personal admissions.” The lawsuit additionally instructed the 2 Twitter accounts have been run by the identical particular person or launched a coordinated assault.

“It’s abundantly clear that these two people are attempting to capitalize on the local weather of worry permeating the leisure trade, Hollywood and company America, whereby it’s open season for anybody to make any declare (regardless of how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anybody with out consequence,” Bieber’s lawsuit stated.

It continues, “Nonetheless, Bieber won’t stand idly by whereas Defendants try and get consideration and fame for themselves, by recklessly spreading malicious lies that he engaged in egregious felony conduct by assaulting Defendants, and Bieber is subsequently bringing this defamation/libel motion to clear his title and to set the file straight.”

Concerning Danielle’s declare that Bieber sexually assaulted her on the 4 Seasons Resort in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014, the lawsuit states that Bieber didn’t keep on the resort in March 2014 and that “there are a number of witnesses and documentary proof to dispute Danielle’s malicious lie.”

Bieber addressed that allegation in a Twitter thread on June 21, saying, “Rumors are rumors however sexual abuse is one thing I don’t take calmly.” The singer wrote that “there isn’t a reality to this story” and supplied emails, receipts and articles exhibiting he stayed at an Airbnb on the evening of the alleged assault and at a Westin resort the following evening. In line with the lawsuit, Bieber and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez each attended SXSW on March 9 and that he was photographed leaving the venue with Gomez.

The accusation by Kadi — whom the lawsuit describes as a “superfan” and a “Belieber” — is “a whole fabrication, an elaborate hoax,” based on the grievance.

In a tweet Sunday, Kadi wrote, “I consider Danielle, I’m a sufferer of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too.” In line with her submit, on Could 5, 2015, at round 2:30 a.m. she was invited to Bieber’s room on the Langham resort in New York earlier than she was sexually assaulted. Per the lawsuit, at the moment, Bieber was on the Met Gala after-party with “dozens of witnesses.”

Bieber’s go well with additionally accuses Kadi of searching for fame, citing a pinned tweet from December 2018 on her Twitter account that claims “I wanna star in a netflix sequence! twitter do ur factor.” The lawsuit additionally cites tweets from Kadi during which she says that she has by no means met Bieber; these embrace, based on the go well with, “I swear if we don’t meet I’ll discover you and f— you @justinbieber #JustinForMMVA” and “@justinbieber … you’re so cute I like You!!! I’ll pay you to rape me, okay?”

In follow-up posts, Kadi has insisted that her allegations are factual. “‘Pls say you’re mendacity’ NO ! I gained’t say any lie. I stand by my phrases. It occurred and I gained’t allow you to beliebers bully me into denying it. PS: I’m NOT petrified of any lawsuits,” she wrote on June 22. On Tuesday, she posted, “All of the proof and proof will not be for me to point out y’all so why ought to I trouble? My lawyer will get these no one else.”

Bieber’s lawsuit seeks $10 million every from Danielle and Kadi in compensatory damages. As well as, the go well with is asking for unspecified punitive financial awards from every of them “to set an instance of Defendants” and “to discourage such conduct sooner or later,” plus authorized prices. The singer is being repped by high-powered Hollywood legal professional Martin Singer of Lavely & Singer.

Defamation and libel lawsuits spawned by social-media posts should not unusual.

For instance, in 2015, actor James Woods filed a $10 million defamation lawsuit towards an nameless Twitter person who had referred to as Woods a “cocaine addict.” (That was settled two years later, after the defendant’s demise.) In the meantime, the politically conservative Woods himself was sued for defamation over a 2016 tweet during which he posted an image of a lady at a Donald Trump rally giving a Nazi salute with the caption, “So-called #Trump ‘Nazi’ is a #BernieSanders agitator/operative?” — naming a Sanders supporter who had been incorrectly recognized in a information report. The case was dismissed after Woods’ attorneys efficiently argued that his tweet was posed as a query, not an accusation.